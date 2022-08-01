combustion analysis represents yet another way to determine the empirical formula of a compound. It represents an analytical process that determines the empirical formula of a compound. It does so by utilizing what we call combustion reactions. Now. Normally, combustion reactions involve a compound composed of just carbon and hydrogen. These we call hydrocarbons because it's hydrogen and carbon together, or a compound composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen together reacting with gas. Now here, when we have ah, hydrocarbon or compound composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. When it reacts bio to buy combustion reaction, the products form will be CO two and water. Now if we take a look here at some common examples of combustion reactions, Remember, we talked about octane when we discussed the molecular formula. Octane, it was C eight h 18. So this is Ah, hydrocarbon. It has only carbons, and hydrogen is with it. When it reacts with 02 it creates CO two and water. Another compound that we talked about previously is glucose. Remember the molecular formula glucose is C six, H 12. 06 This compound is comprised of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. So when it reacts with 02 it produces also, see co two and water here. We're just concerned with the fact that we have a hydrocarbon and then a compound of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen when they react with we produce as a result, CO two and water. So that's the basic idea behind Ah, typical combustion reaction. We won't worry about balancing these chemical reactions were just concerned with the products that are being formed. So just remember, we're gonna talk about combustion analysis a little bit more, but it just represents yet another way to find empirical formula, and it does sold to the use of combustion reaction.

