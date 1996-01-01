Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and
determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the
system.
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.
a. A rolling billiard ball collides with another billiard ball. The
first billiard ball (defined as the system) stops rolling after the
collision.
b. A book falls to the floor. (The book is the system).
c. A father pushes his daughter on a swing. (The daughter and
the swing are the system).
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.