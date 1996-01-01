Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

When 1 mol of a fuel burns at constant pressure, it produces 3452 kJ of heat and does 11 kJ of work. What are ΔE and ΔH for the combustion of the fuel?

