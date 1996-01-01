welcome back everyone in this example. We're given the following compound and we need to give the name of this compound. So we should recognize that when we have aged plus, which we should recognize as the hydrogen Catalan or proton here bonded to other non metals. This tells us that we have a molecular compound or Covalin compound which we should recall. These atoms in this compound are sharing electrons to give us an overall neutral charge. We also have this accu label here which tells us that this is Aquarius and soluble in water, so it's going to dissolve into its ions into a solution of water. So we should also recognize that we have the presence of C R here which we should recognize as a poly atomic ion. And this ion will have a charge. We should recall of -2 and we should recognize that this is the poly atomic ion known as Chrome eight. So we should recall that when we have our suffix with an eight ending, we're going to remove eight and we're going to add the ending. And so this would therefore give us the name being chronic. And so we would say that our name is going to be chronic acid as the name of our compound H two C R 04. And we should recall that this is actually a very weak acid because it's not on our list of memorized strong acids. So for our final answer this is going to be the highlighted name here chronic acid. I hope that everything that I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

