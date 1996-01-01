Hey everyone in this example, we need to choose the element with the smaller first ionization energy. We want to recall our trend for ionization energy on our periodic tables, which increases as we go towards the top right of our periodic table. So based on this trend, we want to recall our location for first phosphorus on the periodic table, which you recognizes in Group five A. Across period three. Looking at the location of Thallium on our periodic table, we would recognize that thallium is located in group three a. Across period six. And so because we recognize that thallium is at the lower period level on our periodic table, meaning it's located somewhere around here because it's in group three a. It would therefore have a lower value for the first ionization energy. And so we would say that therefore thallium has a smaller first ionization energy than phosphorus. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

