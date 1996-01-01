Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that an unknown substance is suspected to be one of the following potassium brahmi, rubidium hydroxide, methyl amine, hydrochloric acid, acetic acid and potassium chlorate. The acquis solution of the substance turns of red litmus paper blue and is found to be a weak conductor of electricity, identify the substance. So first let's identify what the substance turning a red litmus paper blooming. That means it is basic and if it's a weak conductor of electricity that means it's going to be a weak base. Now let's look at all of our options here. potassium bromide is a neutral salt. It is soluble and a strong electrolyte rubidium hydroxide is a strong base and therefore a strong electrolyte messala mean is a base and a weak electrolyte. And this is because it is in the mean hydrochloric acid is a strong acid and therefore a strong electrolyte. Acetic acid is a weak acid and therefore a weak electrolyte. And lastly we have potassium chloride which is a neutral salt and a strong electrolyte. Now in the beginning we said that we were looking for a week conductor of electricity and a base. So we're looking for a weak base and the only one that fits that description is our methamphetamine. So that is our answer. Thank you for watching Bye

