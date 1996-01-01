Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
Problem
A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Internal Energy | 9-1 GCSE Physics | OCR, AQA, Edexcel
by SnapRevise
73 views
Introduction to Internal Energy of Solids, Liquids, and Gases
by Daniel M
46 views
Thermodynamics - Internal Energy
by chemtubeuk
116 views
Internal Energy
by Jules Bruno
207 views
Enthalpy H and Internal Energy U
by Shawn Shields
81 views
Internal Energy
by Bozeman Science
43 views
Internal Energy
by Professor Dave Explains
49 views
First law of Thermodynamics | Physics
by Najam Academy
66 views
SECOND LAW OF THERMODYNAMICS | Easy & Basic
by EarthPen
57 views
Internal Energy
by Jules Bruno
250 views
1
Internal Energy Example 1
by Jules Bruno
213 views
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.