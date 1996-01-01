Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.