Hello everyone in this video being asked if the following statement is true or false, The statement reads, it is possible to find the empirical formula for a compound with the elements carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and chlorine via combustion analysis. So we're talking about combustion analysis. This gives the empirical subscript for carbon and hydrogen in the compound. And let's recall that only one element can be identified by mass difference. So then because of this, we cannot give the determination by mass difference of more than one element. So oxygen and chlorine, but carbon hydrogen can be determined by the formation of usable oxide, so we still don't have all the elements that we can find, and therefore making this statement false. Alright, and this is going to be my final answer for this problem. Hopefully it's helped. Thank you all so much for watching.

