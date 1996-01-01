Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
Problem
Why does ionization energy increase regularly across the periodic table from group 1A to group 8A, whereas electron affinity increases irregularly from group 1A to group 7A and then falls dramatically for group 8A?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Electron Affinity Equations
by chemistNATE
53 views
Periodic Trends: Electronegativity and Electron Affinity
by The Science Classroom
58 views
Electron Affinity - Chemistry Tutorial
by TheChemistrySolution
41 views
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
by Jules Bruno
203 views
1
Electron Affinity
by Pearson
73 views
What is electron affinity? | Chemistry | Extraclass.com
by Extraclass Official
66 views
What is Electron Affinity?
by Najam Academy
58 views
Trends - Electron Affinity and Metallic Character
by Mark Clemente
17 views
7.5 Electron Affinity
by FusChemistryVideos
34 views
Periodic Trends: Electronegativity, Ionization Energy, Atomic Radius - TUTOR HOTLINE
by Melissa Maribel
81 views
The Periodic Table: Atomic Radius, Ionization Energy, and Electronegativity
by Professor Dave Explains
100 views
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
by Jules Bruno
176 views
1
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity Example 1
by Jules Bruno
90 views
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
by Jules Bruno
108 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.