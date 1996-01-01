Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and
determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the
system.
a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating
sweat is the system.)
b. A balloon expands against an external pressure. (The contents
of the balloon is the system.)
c. An aqueous chemical reaction mixture is warmed with an
external flame. (The reaction mixture is the system.)
Identify energy exchanges as primarily heat or work.
Determine whether the sign of E is positive or negative for the system.