Hey everyone. So here it says which Adam would have the negative pole in the flooring iodine molecule. Alright, so flooring is in group 78. So it has seven valence electrons. iodine is in Group seven A. As well and it has seven valence electrons. Remember the electro negative values. Flooring is the most electro negative element. So that means if we're going to show a disciple era, the depot arrow will point towards the more electro negative element which will be pointing towards the flooring where we're pointing will be partially negative. And you see how this part here kind of looks like a plus sign. Well that's why this end is partially positive. So we'd say that the negative pole or partially negative charge will belong on the flooring atom. So that would be our answer.

Hide transcripts