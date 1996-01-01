Name the following ionic compounds: (h) NaH2PO4

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the name for the following compound. As we know, we know that copper is a transition metal so we can have more than one possible charge. So we can label that charge as X. For now. And we also have a sign which is one of our poly atomic ions. So we know that this has a -1 charge. And since our compound is neutral, we know that this will be equivalent to zero. So we have -1 plus x. And when we saw for X, we end up with x equals plus one. So the name of our compound is going to be copper one in Roman numeral and in parentheses since it's a transition metal bio sign, and this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

