Hey everyone in this example we need to consider the reaction. Where a forms are products with the rate constant value. 0.93. We're told that the initial concentration of a is 0.236 molar. And we need to calculate the rate of the reaction. If the reaction is zero order first order and then Thirdly second order, we need to use appropriate units for the rate constant at each rate order. So first beginning with writing out our rate law according to what is given in the prompt, we would say that our rate is equal to 0.093, which is our rate constant. K. multiplied by our initial concentration of our reactant Which is a. Which is given in the prompt as 0.236 Molar. And this is raised to the order of our reaction. So we're going to follow this format for each order given in the prompt. So for our first order where we have an equal zero being the Zero order reaction, we would say that our rate is equal to 0.093. Our rate constant times the initial concentration of our reactant, a being 0.236 Moeller to the zeroth power. And this is going to give us a value for our rate of our reaction equal to zero .093. And we have units of polarities per second for our rate. So moving on the prompts us for part two, we need to calculate our rate being for a second order reaction. Or sorry for a first order reaction. And so we should recall that following our format above, we would say that our rate is equal to the rate constant 0.93 times the initial concentration. 0.3236 moller. And now we're raising it to the first power. So what we're going to get is a value for a rate equal to zero 0.22 polarity per second as our units for our rate. And lastly we have for part three hour rate to a second order reaction. So we would say our rate is equal to the constant 0.93. Multiplied by the initial concentration. 0.236. Sorry, So 0.2 36 Molar. And now we're raising this to the second power for a second order reaction. And this is going to give us a value equal to 5. times 10 to the negative third power. And we have units still of polarity per second. So for our final answers we have our first value being 0. molar per second. When the reaction is a zero order reaction, we have also a value for our rate of 0.22 polarity per second. When the reaction is first order and then when the reaction is second order we have a rate equal to 5.18 times 10 to the negative third power polarities per second. So everything highlighted in yellow represents our final answers. I hope that everything I explained was clear, but if you have any questions, just leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

Hide transcripts