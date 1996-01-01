Hey everyone welcome back. So let's get started with this video. So you really want us to identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent? Okay so then recalled that the oxidizing agent gets reduced while the reducing agent gets oxidized. So with that being said let's go ahead and look at the reaction. So here we have a L. Which starts off with a charge of positive three. Then we look at it over here and it's in its normal state. So it's going to have a charge of zero. So in a. L. Three plus It went from positive 3-0 so that it decreased since it decreased. That means it was reduced. So because it was reduced that means it was the oxidizing agent. Okay so then let's look at our other one. So we have to be in its normal state. So then it's going to start off with a charge of zero And then here it goes to a charge of two plus. So then F. E. went from 0 to 2 plus. So it increased it got more positive. So then it was oxidized. Since it was oxidized this is going to be our reducing agent. So then it's to get our answers. So here we have AO three plus oxidizing agent. So a. or two plus oxidizing agent. And then F. E. Reducing agent. And then if you reducing agents so that our answer is going to be a thank you for watching. I hope this helped. And I'll see you in the next video

