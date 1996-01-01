Welcome back everyone in this example. We need to refer to the figure below and determine whether the addition of 30 g of sodium chloride in 100 g of water will produce a saturated solution at 60 degrees Celsius. So our first step is to find our sorry ability curb for sodium chloride and we can see that it's this curb here that I'm outlining which is more like a straight line here, but nonetheless it's slightly curbed. So it's our Celje bility curb for sodium chloride. And now we want to find the intersection of 60 degrees Celsius on our X axis with our 30 g of sodium chloride on our Y axis. So we would have 60 degrees Celsius here and we get to degrees or sorry 30 g of sodium chloride about here and we do end up hitting our salt ability curb. But if we look even more accurately, We'll say that 30 g of our sodium chloride is about here, Whereas 60°C is at this point which is actually slightly below our curb. For our cell viability of sodium chloride, we can see it it rises slightly above this point. And so we would say that if we fall below our cell viability curb, we would have an unsaturated solution. And so In order for this solution to be saturated, we would have had to have fallen on our cell viability curb at around this point for sodium chloride, which is probably at about 33g or 35g or so of our sodium chloride. So we're going to actually say that for our final answer no, the solution of sodium chloride will be unsaturated At 60°C. So our final answer is going to be unsaturated. I hope everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

