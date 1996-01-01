Assume that the electrical conductivity of a solution depends on the total concentration of dissolved ions and that you measure the conductivity of three different solutions while carrying out titration procedures:
(a) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M KCl, and titrate by adding 0.100 M AgNO3.
(b) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M HF, and titrate by adding 0.100 M KOH.
(c) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M BaCl2, and titrate by add-ing 0.100 M Na2SO4.
Which of the following graphs corresponds to which titration?
(1)
(2)
(3)
