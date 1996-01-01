Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The compounds below are paired with a type of bonding. Which type of bonding is incorrectly classified? (LO 7.5) (a) Rb2O (polar covalent) (b) SO2 (polar covalent) (c) O3 (nonpolar covalent) (d) KBr (ionic) (e) HF (polar covalent)

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.