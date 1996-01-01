Channels
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
Problem
The dipole moment of BrCl is 0.518 D, and the distance between atoms is 213.9 pm. What is the percent ionic char-acter of the BrCl bond?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
