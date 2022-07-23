Strong acids and bases are known for their complete ionization in water, leading to equal concentrations of their respective ions. For example, a 0.25 molar hydrochloric acid solution will fully dissociate into 0.25 molar hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride ions (Cl-). Similarly, strong bases like calcium hydroxide not only dissociate into calcium ions (Ca2+) but also produce two hydroxide ions (OH-) per molecule, doubling the concentration of OH- ions in the solution. When calculating pH or pOH, it's essential to consider that the concentration of OH- is equivalent to that of hydride (H-), amide (NH 2 -), and oxide (O2-) ions. The relationship between pH and pOH is captured by the equation:

pH + pOH = 14

and the concentrations of H+ and OH- can be found using the equations:

H ^ + = 10 - pH

and

OH ^ - = 10 - pOH

respectively. These equations are fundamental when analyzing the acidity or basicity of a solution.