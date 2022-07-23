Strong acids and strong bases are characterized by their complete ionization in water, which means that the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) from strong acids and hydroxide ions (OH-) from strong bases directly corresponds to their molarity. For instance, a 0.25 molar solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl), a strong acid, fully dissociates into H+ and Cl- ions. Therefore, the concentration of H+ ions in this solution is also 0.25 molar.
Similarly, when considering strong bases, such as calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2), which dissociates into one calcium ion (Ca2+) and two hydroxide ions (OH-), the concentration of hydroxide ions must account for this stoichiometry. If the concentration of calcium ions is 1.2 molar, the resulting concentration of hydroxide ions will be calculated as follows: 1.2 molarity (Ca2+) × 2 = 2.4 molarity (OH-).
In addition to hydroxide ions, strong bases can also produce other anions such as hydride ions (H-), amide ions (NH2-), and oxide ions (O2-). When performing calculations involving pH and pOH, the concentration of OH- ions can be treated similarly to these other anions.
Understanding the relationship between pH and pOH is crucial. The formulas governing these relationships are:
- pH + pOH = 14
- pH = -log[H+]
- [H+] = 10-pH
- pOH = -log[OH-]
- [OH-] = 10-pOH
By utilizing these equations, one can easily convert between concentrations of H+ and OH- ions, facilitating the calculation of pH and pOH in various chemical contexts.