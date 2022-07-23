A complex ion is a structure that consists of a metal cation, which functions as a Lewis acid, bonded to one or more ligands. A Lewis acid is defined as an electron pair acceptor, while a ligand acts as a Lewis base by donating a lone pair of electrons to the metal cation. For instance, in the case of ammonia (NH 3 ), it possesses a lone pair that can be donated to a cadmium ion (Cd2+). In this interaction, ammonia serves as the Lewis base, and the cadmium ion acts as the Lewis acid by accepting the electron pair.

In practice, multiple ammonia molecules can coordinate with a single cadmium ion. In this example, four ammonia molecules are connected to the cadmium ion, forming a complex ion. Although ammonia is neutral and carries no charge, the cadmium ion has a +2 charge, resulting in the overall complex ion having a +2 charge as well. This structure can be referred to as a complex ion, which is a term that encompasses the interaction of the Lewis acid and Lewis base.