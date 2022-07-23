In this scenario, we are examining the titration of 75 mL of 0.0300 M pyruvic acid, a weak acid with a dissociation constant (K a ) of 4.1 × 10-3, with 12 mL of 0.0450 M potassium hydroxide (KOH), a strong base. The interaction between a weak acid and a strong base necessitates the use of an ICF (Initial, Change, Final) chart to track the changes in concentrations throughout the reaction.

Initially, we calculate the moles of pyruvic acid and potassium hydroxide. The number of moles is determined using the formula:

moles = volume (L) × molarity (M)

Converting the volumes from mL to L, we find:

For pyruvic acid: 0.075 L × 0.0300 M = 0.00225 moles

For KOH: 0.012 L × 0.0450 M = 0.00054 moles

In the ICF chart, we focus on the weak acid (pyruvic acid) and its conjugate base (pyruvate), while the strong base (KOH) reacts with the weak acid. According to Brønsted-Lowry definitions, the acid donates a proton (H+) to the hydroxide ion (OH-) from KOH, forming water (H 2 O) and the conjugate base (C 3 H 3 O 3 -).

Next, we apply the law of conservation of mass. The moles of the strong base (0.00054) are subtracted from both reactants. This results in:

Remaining moles of pyruvic acid: 0.00225 - 0.00054 = 0.00171 moles

Moles of KOH: 0 (since it is completely reacted)

Moles of conjugate base (pyruvate): 0 + 0.00054 = 0.00054 moles

To find the pH of the resulting buffer solution, we utilize the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation:

pH = pK a + log( [A-] / [HA] )

Here, pK a is calculated as:

pK a = -log(K a ) = -log(4.1 × 10-3) ≈ 2.39

Substituting the values into the equation:

pH = 2.39 + log(0.00054 / 0.00171)

Calculating the logarithmic term gives:

pH ≈ 2.39 - 0.25 ≈ 2.14

Thus, the final pH of the buffer solution after the titration is approximately 2.14, indicating the acidic nature of the solution due to the presence of the weak acid and its conjugate base.