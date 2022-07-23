In the titration of 75 mL of 0.0300 M pyruvic acid (with a dissociation constant, Ka, of 4.1 × 10-3) with 50 mL of 0.0450 M potassium hydroxide, we analyze the reaction between a weak acid and a strong base. The potassium hydroxide acts as the strong base, reacting with the pyruvic acid, which donates a proton (H+) to form water and the conjugate base of pyruvic acid.
To begin, we set up an ICF (Initial, Change, Final) chart to track the moles of each species involved. First, we convert the volumes from milliliters to liters and calculate the moles of the acid and base:
Moles = Volume (L) × Molarity (M)
For pyruvic acid: 0.075 L × 0.0300 M = 0.00225 moles
For potassium hydroxide: 0.050 L × 0.0450 M = 0.00225 moles
Since both reactants have equal moles, they completely neutralize each other, resulting in no remaining acid or base, but producing the conjugate base. The total volume of the solution after the reaction is 125 mL (0.125 L), leading to a concentration of the conjugate base:
Concentration = Moles / Total Volume = 0.00225 moles / 0.125 L = 0.018 M
Next, we set up an ICE chart for the conjugate base reacting with water. The reaction can be represented as:
Conjugate Base + H2O ⇌ Pyruvic Acid + OH-
In this case, we ignore the neutral potassium ions. The initial concentration of the conjugate base is 0.018 M, and the initial concentration of hydroxide ions is 0. The change in concentration will lead to the formation of hydroxide ions. We can use the equilibrium constant expression for the base:
Kb = &frac{x2}{0.018 - x}
To find Kb, we use the relationship between Kw and Ka:
Kw = Ka × Kb
Given Kw = 1.0 × 10-14, we calculate:
Kb = Kw / Ka = 1.0 × 10-14 / 4.1 × 10-3 = 2.44 × 10-12
Using the approximation method, since the initial concentration (0.018 M) is much greater than Kb, we can simplify the equilibrium expression:
Kb ≈ &frac{x2}{0.018}
Solving for x gives:
x2 = Kb × 0.018 = 4.32 × 10-14
Taking the square root, we find:
x = 2.08 × 10-7 M
This value represents the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-). To find the pOH:
pOH = -log[OH-] = -log(2.08 × 10-7) ≈ 6.68
Finally, we can calculate the pH using the relationship between pH and pOH:
pH + pOH = 14
pH = 14 - pOH = 14 - 6.68 = 7.32
Thus, the pH of the solution after the titration is approximately 7.32.