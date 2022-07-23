To calculate the nuclear binding energy of Beryllium-10 in Mega electron volts per mole, we start by determining the mass defect of the isotope. Beryllium-10 has an atomic number of 4, indicating it contains 4 protons and, since its atomic mass is 10, it has 6 neutrons (10 - 4 = 6). The total mass of these subatomic particles is calculated by multiplying the number of each type of particle by their respective masses in atomic mass units (AMU).

The masses of the particles are as follows: protons have a mass of approximately 1.007276 AMU, and neutrons have a mass of about 1.008665 AMU. Thus, the predicted mass of Beryllium-10 can be calculated as:

Predicted mass = (4 protons × 1.007276 AMU) + (6 neutrons × 1.008665 AMU) = 10.08324 AMU.

Next, we find the mass defect by subtracting the actual atomic mass of Beryllium-10 (10.0135347 AMU) from the predicted mass:

Mass defect (Δm) = Predicted mass - Atomic mass = 10.08324 AMU - 10.0135347 AMU = 0.0697053 AMU.

To convert the mass defect from AMU to kilograms, we use the conversion factor where 1 AMU is equal to \(1.66 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms:

Mass defect in kg = \(0.0697053 \, \text{AMU} \times 1.66 \times 10^{-27} \, \text{kg/AMU} = 1.1571 \times 10^{-28} \, \text{kg}.\)

Now, we can calculate the nuclear binding energy using the formula:

Binding energy (E) = Mass defect (Δm) × \(c^2\),

where \(c\) is the speed of light (\(c \approx 3.00 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s}\)). Thus, we have:

E = \(1.1571 \times 10^{-28} \, \text{kg} \times (3.00 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s})^2 = 1.041 \times 10^{-11} \, \text{J}.\)

Since the question requires the binding energy in Mega electron volts per mole, we convert joules to Mega electron volts using the conversion factor \(1 \, \text{MeV} = 1.60 \times 10^{-13} \, \text{J}\):

Binding energy in MeV = \(\frac{1.041 \times 10^{-11} \, \text{J}}{1.60 \times 10^{-13} \, \text{J/MeV}} = 65.087 \, \text{MeV}.\)

Therefore, the nuclear binding energy of Beryllium-10 is approximately 65.087 Mega electron volts per mole.