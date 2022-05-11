To convert the density of an unknown metal from grams per cubic centimeter to pounds per cubic foot, we can utilize dimensional analysis, which involves using conversion factors to systematically change units while ensuring they cancel appropriately.

Starting with the given density of 21.4 grams per cubic centimeter, we first need to convert grams to pounds. The conversion factor for this is:

1 \text{ pound} = 453.59 \text{ grams}

By placing grams in the denominator, we can cancel out the grams:

\frac{21.4 \text{ grams}}{1 \text{ cm}^3} \times \frac{1 \text{ pound}}{453.59 \text{ grams}}

Next, we convert cubic centimeters to cubic feet. We start by converting centimeters to inches, using the conversion factor:

1 \text{ inch} = 2.54 \text{ cm}

Since we are dealing with cubic measurements, we cube this conversion factor:

\left(\frac{1 \text{ inch}}{2.54 \text{ cm}}\right)^3 = \frac{1 \text{ inch}^3}{(2.54)^3 \text{ cm}^3} = \frac{1 \text{ inch}^3}{16.387 \text{ cm}^3}

Next, we convert inches to feet, using the conversion factor:

1 \text{ foot} = 12 \text{ inches}

Again, we cube this conversion factor:

\left(\frac{1 \text{ foot}}{12 \text{ inches}}\right)^3 = \frac{1 \text{ foot}^3}{(12)^3 \text{ inches}^3} = \frac{1 \text{ foot}^3}{1728 \text{ inches}^3}

Now, we can combine all these conversion factors into one expression:

\frac{21.4 \text{ grams}}{1 \text{ cm}^3} \times \frac{1 \text{ pound}}{453.59 \text{ grams}} \times \frac{1 \text{ inch}^3}{16.387 \text{ cm}^3} \times \frac{1 \text{ foot}^3}{1728 \text{ inches}^3}

After canceling out the units, we are left with pounds per cubic foot. The calculation proceeds as follows:

\frac{21.4 \times 1 \times 1728}{453.59 \times 16.387} \text{ pounds/foot}^3

Calculating this gives:

21.4 \times 1728 \approx 36907.2

453.59 \times 16.387 \approx 7425.4

Thus, the density in pounds per cubic foot is approximately:

\frac{36907.2}{7425.4} \approx 4.97 \text{ pounds/foot}^3

However, we must consider significant figures. The original measurement of 21.4 grams has three significant figures, so our final answer should also reflect this. Therefore, we express the result in scientific notation:

4.97 \approx 4.97 \times 10^0 \text{ pounds/foot}^3