The water displacement method is a technique used to determine the volume of an irregularly shaped object. This method is based on the principle of Archimedes, which states that an object submerged in a fluid is buoyed up by a force equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object.

Here's how it works in practice: You fill a graduated cylinder or overflow can with water to a certain level and record the volume. Next, you carefully submerge the object whose volume you want to measure into the water. As the object goes in, it pushes the water out of the way, causing the water level to rise. You then measure the new water level. The difference in volume before and after the object was submerged is equal to the volume of the object itself.

This method is particularly useful for solid objects that do not dissolve in water and have complex shapes that make it difficult to calculate volume using geometric formulas.