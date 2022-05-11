Dimensional analysis is a systematic method used to convert units from one measurement system to another, ensuring accuracy in calculations. This process begins with a known quantity, referred to as the given amount, and aims to arrive at the desired unit, known as the end amount. The key to successful dimensional analysis lies in the use of conversion factors, which are ratios that express how one unit relates to another.

For instance, when converting inches to centimeters, the conversion factor is that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters. To perform the conversion, you set up the equation so that the units cancel appropriately. Starting with 32 inches, you would multiply by the conversion factor:

\[32 \, \text{inches} \times \frac{2.54 \, \text{cm}}{1 \, \text{inch}} = 81.28 \, \text{cm}\]

However, it’s crucial to consider significant figures in your final answer. Since 32 has two significant figures, the result should be rounded to 81 cm.

In more complex conversions, such as converting minutes to years, multiple conversion factors are employed. For example, to convert 115 minutes to years, you would use the following conversion factors:

1 hour = 60 minutes

1 day = 24 hours

1 year = 365 days

Setting up the dimensional analysis, you would have:

\[115 \, \text{minutes} \times \frac{1 \, \text{hour}}{60 \, \text{minutes}} \times \frac{1 \, \text{day}}{24 \, \text{hours}} \times \frac{1 \, \text{year}}{365 \, \text{days}}\]

Calculating the total number of minutes in a year gives:

\[60 \times 24 \times 365 = 525,600\]

Thus, the calculation becomes:

\[\frac{115}{525,600} \approx 2.19 \times 10^{-4} \, \text{years}\]

In this case, the significant figures are determined by the given amount, which is 115, having three significant figures. Therefore, the final answer is expressed as 2.19 x 10-4 years.

Overall, dimensional analysis is a powerful tool that relies on conversion factors to facilitate unit conversions while maintaining the integrity of significant figures. By canceling out units and isolating the desired measurement, this method ensures accurate and reliable results in various scientific calculations.