In the study of properties of matter, it is essential to distinguish between intensive and extensive properties. Intensive properties are characteristics that do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do. For instance, mass and length are extensive properties because they vary with the quantity of the material. For example, 10 grams of a substance is different from 100 grams, and 1 mile differs from 1000 miles.

On the other hand, intensive properties remain constant regardless of the amount of substance. Melting point is a prime example of an intensive property; it is inherent to the substance itself. For instance, whether you have a small piece of ice or a large block, the melting point remains the same. Similarly, luster, which refers to the shininess of a material, is also an intensive property. Regardless of whether you have an ounce or a ton of gold, its shininess remains unchanged.

In summary, when identifying intensive properties, look for characteristics that do not change with the quantity of the substance. In the example discussed, melting point and luster are confirmed as intensive properties, while mass, length, and volume are classified as extensive properties. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for further studies in chemistry and material science.