To convert units effectively, it's essential to understand metric prefixes and their relationships to base units. In this example, we will convert 694 kilograms to micrograms, following a systematic approach.

First, identify the base unit by removing the metric prefix. Here, the metric prefix is "kilo," which indicates that the base unit is grams. Therefore, we start with:

694 kilograms = 694 kilo-grams

Next, to facilitate the conversion, we need to cancel out the units. Place kilograms in the denominator to cancel them out:

694 kg × (1 kg / 103 g)

According to the metric prefix multipliers, "kilo" corresponds to \(10^3\). This allows us to convert kilograms to grams:

694 kg × (1 / 1000) = 694 g

Now, since the goal is to convert grams to micrograms, we again set up the conversion to cancel out grams. Place grams in the denominator:

694 g × (1 microgram / 10-6 g)

Here, "micro" corresponds to \(10^{-6}\). Now, we can perform the calculation:

694 g × (10-6 / 1) = 694 × 103 / 10-6

To simplify, remember to use parentheses in your calculator for powers of ten to avoid errors:

694 × (103 / 10-6) = 694 × 10(3 - (-6)) = 694 × 109

Thus, the final result is:

6.94 × 1011 micrograms

This example illustrates the importance of understanding metric prefixes and the systematic approach to unit conversion. By following these steps, you can confidently tackle similar problems in the future.