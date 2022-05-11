Chemistry is fundamentally the study of matter and the transformations it undergoes, which can be categorized into physical changes and chemical changes. Physical changes refer to alterations in the physical state of a substance without any change in its chemical composition. This means that the identity of the original substance remains unchanged throughout the process.
Common examples of physical changes include the dissolving of a solute, which is the substance that dissolves in a liquid. Other significant keywords associated with physical changes are mixing, chopping, cutting, tearing, breaking, and crushing. For instance, when you crush a soda can, it may appear different, but it remains a soda can. This illustrates that while the physical form of the substance changes, its identity does not; it is still the same material in essence.
Understanding these concepts is crucial as they lay the groundwork for distinguishing between physical and chemical changes, which is essential for further studies in chemistry.