In chemistry, we often encounter extremely large or small numbers that can be cumbersome to work with. To simplify these calculations, we use scientific notation, a method that transforms these inconvenient numbers into more manageable forms. For instance, the number 6.88 × 10^{-12} is expressed in scientific notation.
In this notation, the first part, known as the coefficient, is the number 6.88, which must be equal to or greater than 1 but less than 10. The second part is the base, which is always 10 in scientific notation. Finally, the exponent (or power) indicates how many places the decimal point has moved to form the scientific notation. For example, in 10^{-12}, the exponent is -12, which signifies a very small number.
It is crucial to note that the exponent must always be a whole number, meaning it cannot be a decimal or fraction. This means values like -12, 3, or -2 are acceptable, while -12.5 or 3/2 are not. Understanding the structure of scientific notation is essential for performing calculations involving extreme values in chemistry.