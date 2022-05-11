Scientific notation is a method used to express very large or very small numbers in a compact form. It consists of three main components: a coefficient, a base, and an exponent. The coefficient must be a number between 1 and 10, the base must always be 10, and the exponent must be a whole number integer.

To determine if a scientific notation value is written correctly, consider the following examples:

In option (a), the coefficient is 1.25, which is acceptable; however, the exponent is -1/4, which is not a whole number integer. Therefore, this representation is incorrect.

In option (b), the coefficient is outside the acceptable range, as it is not between 1 and 10. Although the base is 10 and the exponent is a whole number, the incorrect coefficient disqualifies this option.

Option (c) presents a coefficient of 5, which is between 1 and 10, a base of 10, and an exponent of 3, which is a whole number integer. This representation adheres to all the rules of scientific notation, making it correct.

In option (d), while the coefficient is again acceptable, the base is incorrectly stated as 2 instead of 10. Although the exponent is correct, the incorrect base renders this option invalid.

In summary, to write scientific notation correctly, ensure that the coefficient is between 1 and 10, the base is always 10, and the exponent is a whole number integer. Adhering to these guidelines will help in accurately expressing numbers in scientific notation.