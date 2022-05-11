Bond angles are critical in determining the shape and structure of molecules. They are defined as the angle between two bonds originating from the same central atom. When a central atom has no lone pairs, it exhibits an ideal bond angle, which is the optimal angle to minimize electron repulsion. However, the presence of lone pairs reduces the ideal bond angle as they exert additional repulsion, pushing bonded atoms closer together. For example, a linear shape with two electron groups has a bond angle of:

180 °

while a trigonal planar shape with three electron groups has:

120 °

As the number of electron groups increases, the complexity of possible shapes and bond angles also increases, such as in molecules with five electron groups that have equatorial and axial positions leading to different bond angles. It's important to understand that the presence of lone pairs can significantly alter these angles, and while exact bond angles don't need to be memorized, recognizing the trends and how lone pairs affect geometry is essential.