Valence shell electron pair repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model for predicting the overall shape of a molecule. Molecular geometry represents the accurate three-dimensional shape of a compound that takes into account the effects of lone pairs, bond lengths, bond angles and the atomic size of elements.
How to Determine Molecular Geometry
A domain represents the number of surrounding elements and lone pairs on the central element. Under molecular geometry we treat surrounding elements as different from the lone pairs on the central element.
A = Central Element X = Surrounding Element E = Lone Pair (nonbonding electrons)
Domain of 2
When a molecule has a domain of 2 then only AX2 is possible. An AX2 molecule would have a central element (A) connected to 2 surrounding elements (X) and possess a linear molecular geometry.
AX2 - Linear (CO2 & HCN Domain of 2)
Domain of 3
A domain of 3 has AX3 and AX2E1 as possible orientations. For an AX3 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 3 surrounding elements (X) and possess a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
AX3 - Trigonal Planar (BF3 Domain of 3)
For an AX2E1 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 2 surrounding elements (X), 1 lone pair (E) and possess a bent molecular geometry.
AX2E1 - Bent, Angular or V-Shaped (SnCl2 Domain of 3)
Domain of 4
A domain of 4 has AX4, AX3E1 and AX2E2 as possible orientations. For an AX4 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 4 surrounding elements (X) and possess a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
AX4 - Tetrahedral (CCl4 Domain of 4)
For an AX3E1 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 3 surrounding elements (X), 1 lone pair (E) and possess a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
AX3E1 - Trigonal Pyramidal (NH3 Domain of 4)
For an AX2E2 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 2 surrounding elements (X), 2 lone pairs (E) and possess a bent molecular geometry.
AX2E2 - Bent, Angular, V-Shaped (H2O Domain of 4)
Domain of 5
A domain of 5 has AX5, AX4E1, AX3E2, and AX2E3 as possible orientations. For an AX5 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 5 surrounding elements (X) and possess a trigonal bipyramidal molecular geometry.
AX5 - Trigonal Bipyramidal (PCl5 Domain of 5)
For an AX4E1 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 4 surrounding elements (X), 1 lone pair (E) and possess a seesaw geometry.
AX4E1 - Seesaw (SF4 Domain of 5)
For an AX3E2 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 3 surrounding elements (X), 2 lone pairs (E) and possess a T-shape geometry.
AX3E2 - T-Shaped (ClF3 Domain of 5)
For an AX2E3 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 2 surrounding elements (X), 3 lone pairs (E) and possess a linear geometry.
AX2E3 - Linear (XeF2 Domain of 5)
Domain of 6
A domain of 6 has AX6, AX5E1, and AX4E2 as possible orientations. For an AX6 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 6 surrounding elements (X) and possess an octahedral molecular geometry.
AX6 - Octahedral (SCl6 Domain of 6)
For an AX5E1 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 5 surrounding elements (X), 1 lone pair (E) and possess a square pyramidal geometry.
AX5E1 - Square Pyramidal (SF5– Domain of 6)
For an AX4E2 orientation the central element (A) is connected to 4 surrounding elements (X), 2 lone pairs (E) and possess a square planar geometry.
AX4E2- Square Planar (XeH4 Domain of 6)
Your understanding of these molecular geometries will be important in your understand of additional Lewis structure concepts such as the electron geometry, hybridization, polarity, the intermolecular forces and other essential bonding theories.