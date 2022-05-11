The phenomenon of freezing point depression occurs when a solute is added to a pure solvent, resulting in a decrease in the solvent's freezing point. The normal freezing point (abbreviated as f p ) refers to the freezing point of the pure solvent before any solute is introduced, while the freezing point of the solution (denoted as f p solution) is the freezing point after the solute has been added. This transformation from solvent to solution is crucial in understanding how solutes affect freezing behavior.

The freezing point depression can be quantified using the formula:

\(\Delta T_f = i \cdot K_f \cdot m\)

In this equation, ΔT f represents the change in freezing point, i is the van't Hoff factor (which accounts for the number of particles the solute dissociates into), K f is the freezing point constant of the solvent (expressed in degrees Celsius per molality), and m is the molality of the solution, defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.

To determine the freezing point of a solution, the relationship can be expressed as:

\(f p solution = f p - \Delta T_f\)

This indicates that the freezing point of the solution is lower than that of the pure solvent by the amount of ΔT f .

Common solvents such as water, benzene, chloroform, and ethanol each have distinct normal freezing points and unique freezing point constants. While it is not necessary to memorize these values, understanding that the freezing point decreases with the addition of solute is essential. The more solute added, the greater the depression of the freezing point, illustrating the significant impact of solutes on the physical properties of solvents.