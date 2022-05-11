Henry's law describes the relationship between the solubility of a gas and its partial pressure. The law is expressed through the formula:

S gas = k H ⋅ P gas

where S gas is the solubility in molarity, k H is Henry's law constant (molarity/pressure), and P gas is the partial pressure of the gas. The constant varies with temperature and solvent. Units for pressure can be in atmospheres, torrs, or millimeters of mercury, but it's essential to maintain consistency in units. When comparing two sets of conditions, the formula:

S 1 P 1 = S 2 P 2