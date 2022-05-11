The concentration of a dissolved gas, often referred to as its solubility, can be calculated using Henry's Law, which relates the solubility of a gas to its partial pressure. The key variable in this relationship is Henry's law constant, denoted as \( k_h \). This constant indicates the solubility of a gas at a specific temperature in a given solvent, expressed in molarity (M). It's important to note that the terms concentration and molarity are often used interchangeably in academic settings.
Henry's Law can be expressed with the formula:
\( S_{\text{gas}} = k_h \times P_{\text{gas}} \)
In this equation, \( S_{\text{gas}} \) represents the solubility of the gas in molarity, \( k_h \) is the Henry's law constant (with units typically in molarity per atmosphere), and \( P_{\text{gas}} \) is the partial pressure of the gas, measured in atmospheres.
While the standard unit for pressure in this context is atmospheres, it is also possible to encounter other units such as torr or millimeters of mercury (mmHg). When using these alternative units, it is advisable to convert them to atmospheres to maintain consistency with the units of \( k_h \). This ensures accurate calculations when applying Henry's Law to determine the solubility of gases in various solvents.