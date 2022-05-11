To determine the new rate of a reaction involving nitrogen monoxide (NO) and chlorine gas (Cl 2 ), we first need to establish the reaction orders for each reactant based on experimental data. The reaction can be represented as:

2 NO(g) + Cl 2 (g) → 2 NOCl(g)

We begin by selecting a reactant and analyzing two experiments where its concentration varies while the other reactant's concentration remains constant. For this example, we will focus on NO. By examining experiments 2 and 3, we can observe that the concentration of NO changes while the concentration of Cl 2 remains the same. This allows us to set up a ratio of the initial rates:

\[ \frac{\text{Rate}_3}{\text{Rate}_2} = \frac{[\text{NO}]^x}{[\text{NO}]^x} \]

Substituting the values from the experiments, we find:

\[ \frac{18.2}{9.08} = \frac{0.0500}{0.0250}^x \]

This simplifies to:

\[ 2 = 2^x \]

From this, we conclude that the reaction order for NO is 1 (x = 1).

Next, we repeat this process for Cl 2 by examining experiments 1 and 2, where the concentration of Cl 2 changes while NO remains constant. Setting up the ratio gives us:

\[ \frac{\text{Rate}_1}{\text{Rate}_2} = \frac{[\text{Cl}_2]^y}{[\text{Cl}_2]^y} \]

Substituting the values:

\[ \frac{18.2}{9.08} = \frac{0.0510}{0.0255}^y \]

This also simplifies to:

\[ 2 = 2^y \]

Thus, the reaction order for Cl 2 is also 1 (y = 1). Now that we have determined the reaction orders for both reactants, we can find the rate constant (k).

Using the rate law:

\[ \text{Rate} = k [\text{NO}]^1 [\text{Cl}_2]^1 \]

We can use the data from experiment 1 to solve for k:

\[ 18.2 = k (0.0250)(0.0510) \]

Calculating the product of the concentrations gives:

\[ 0.001275 \]

Rearranging to solve for k yields:

\[ k = \frac{18.2}{0.001275} \approx 14117.6 \, \text{M}^{-1}\text{s}^{-1} \]

To find the units of k, we note that the overall order of the reaction is 2 (1 + 1), leading to units of M-1s-1.

Finally, to calculate the new rate with given concentrations of NO and Cl 2 (0.0730 M and 0.0510 M, respectively), we substitute these values into the rate law:

\[ \text{New Rate} = k [\text{NO}]^1 [\text{Cl}_2]^1 \]

Substituting the known values:

\[ \text{New Rate} = 14117.6 \times (0.0730) \times (0.0510) \approx 52.6 \, \text{M/s} \]

In summary, the process of determining the new rate involves establishing reaction orders, calculating the rate constant, and finally applying these to find the new rate based on the updated concentrations. Each step is crucial for arriving at the correct final answer.