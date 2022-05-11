The three key subatomic particles—neutrons, protons, and electrons—exhibit distinct differences and similarities in their masses and charges. A crucial term associated with these particles is the atomic mass unit (AMU), which serves as a standard for measuring the relative mass of atoms and subatomic particles. Specifically, 1 AMU is defined as one twelfth the mass of a carbon-12 atom, and it is also equivalent to a Dalton (Da), named after the chemist John Dalton, a foundational figure in the field of chemistry.

For practical conversions, it is essential to remember that 1 AMU equals approximately \(1.66 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms. This conversion factor allows for the translation between kilograms and AMU. When examining the actual masses of the subatomic particles, neutrons have a mass of approximately \(1.67493 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms, while protons are slightly lighter at \(1.67262 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms. In contrast, electrons are significantly lighter, with a mass of about \(0.00091 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms. This indicates that the majority of an atom's mass is concentrated in its nucleus, where protons and neutrons reside.

When converting these actual masses into relative masses, we find that the relative mass of a neutron is approximately 1.00866 AMU, the proton is about 1.00727 AMU, and the electron is roughly 0.00055 AMU. This reinforces the understanding that neutrons and protons are much heavier than electrons.

In terms of charge, neutrons are neutral, with a relative charge of 0, while protons carry a positive charge of +1, and electrons possess a negative charge of -1. When expressed in coulombs, the actual charge of a proton is approximately \(+1.602 \times 10^{-19}\) coulombs, and the electron has the same magnitude of charge but with a negative sign, resulting in \(-1.602 \times 10^{-19}\) coulombs. This foundational knowledge about the identities and properties of subatomic particles is essential for further studies in chemistry and physics.