In a chemical reaction involving Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) and Hydrochloric Acid (HCl), the products formed are Zinc Chloride (ZnCl 2 ) and Hydrogen Sulfide (H 2 S) gas. The balanced chemical equation for this reaction is:

ZnS + 2 HCl → ZnCl 2 + H 2 S

To determine the mass of Hydrogen Sulfide produced from 12.11 grams of Zinc Sulfide and 15.92 grams of Hydrochloric Acid, we first convert the masses of the reactants into moles. The molar mass of Zinc Sulfide is calculated by adding the atomic masses of Zinc (65.39 g/mol) and Sulfur (32.07 g/mol), resulting in a total of 97.46 g/mol. Thus, the number of moles of Zinc Sulfide is:

\[ \text{Moles of ZnS} = \frac{12.11 \text{ g}}{97.46 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.124 \text{ moles} \]

Next, we calculate the molar mass of Hydrochloric Acid, which is the sum of the atomic masses of Hydrogen (1.008 g/mol) and Chlorine (35.45 g/mol), yielding 36.458 g/mol. The number of moles of Hydrochloric Acid is then:

\[ \text{Moles of HCl} = \frac{15.92 \text{ g}}{36.458 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.436 \text{ moles} \]

Using the stoichiometry from the balanced equation, we find the moles of Hydrogen Sulfide produced. According to the equation, 1 mole of ZnS reacts with 2 moles of HCl to produce 1 mole of H 2 S. Therefore, we need to determine which reactant is the limiting reagent. The moles of HCl required for the available moles of ZnS can be calculated as:

\[ \text{Required moles of HCl} = 0.124 \text{ moles ZnS} \times 2 = 0.248 \text{ moles HCl} \]

Since we have 0.436 moles of HCl available, Zinc Sulfide is the limiting reagent. Now, we can calculate the moles of Hydrogen Sulfide produced from the moles of Zinc Sulfide:

\[ \text{Moles of H}_2\text{S} = 0.124 \text{ moles ZnS} \times 1 = 0.124 \text{ moles H}_2\text{S} \]

Finally, to find the mass of Hydrogen Sulfide, we multiply the moles of H 2 S by its molar mass (34.086 g/mol):

\[ \text{Mass of H}_2\text{S} = 0.124 \text{ moles} \times 34.086 \text{ g/mol} \approx 4.23 \text{ g} \]

Thus, the theoretical yield of Hydrogen Sulfide produced in this reaction is 4.235 grams. This indicates that Zinc Sulfide is the limiting reagent, while Hydrochloric Acid is in excess.