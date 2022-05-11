The molecular formula of a compound provides the actual number of each type of atom present, while the empirical formula indicates the relative number of those atoms. To derive the molecular formula from the empirical formula, we utilize a concept known as the n factor, which is a multiplier that adjusts the subscripts in the empirical formula to yield the molecular formula.
For instance, consider three compounds: glucose, octane, and salicylic acid. Their empirical formulas are as follows:
- Glucose: CH2O
- Octane: C4H9
- Salicylic acid: C7H6O3
To find the molecular formulas, we first determine the n factor for each compound:
- For glucose, the n factor is 6. Thus, multiplying the subscripts of the empirical formula by 6 results in C6H12O6.
- For octane, the n factor is 2, leading to the molecular formula C8H18.
- For salicylic acid, the n factor is 1, meaning the molecular formula is the same as the empirical formula: C7H6O3.
In summary, to determine the molecular formula, simply multiply the subscripts of the empirical formula by the n factor. If the n factor is not provided, the next steps involve calculating it based on the compound's molar mass and the empirical formula's molar mass, which will be explored in subsequent discussions.