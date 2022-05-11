To determine the molecular formula of a compound, one must first establish its empirical formula and know its molar mass. For instance, consider Ibuprofen, which has a molar mass of 206.3 grams per mole and a percent composition of 75.70% Carbon (C), 8.80% Hydrogen (H), and 15.50% Oxygen (O). The process begins by converting these percentages into grams, assuming a 100-gram sample. This results in 75.70 grams of Carbon, 8.80 grams of Hydrogen, and 15.50 grams of Oxygen.

Next, to find the number of moles of each element, divide the mass of each by its atomic mass, which can be found on the periodic table. For Carbon, the atomic mass is approximately 12 grams per mole, for Hydrogen it is about 1 gram per mole, and for Oxygen, it is 16 grams per mole. This calculation yields approximately 6.3031 moles of Carbon, 8.7302 moles of Hydrogen, and 0.9688 moles of Oxygen.

To simplify these mole values into a ratio, divide each by the smallest number of moles, which in this case is 0.9688. This results in a ratio of approximately 6.5 for Carbon, 9 for Hydrogen, and 1 for Oxygen. Since the ratio must be whole numbers, multiply all ratios by 2 to eliminate the decimal, resulting in 13 Carbons, 18 Hydrogens, and 2 Oxygens. Thus, the empirical formula is C 13 H 18 O 2 .

The next step is to calculate the empirical mass of the compound using the empirical formula. This involves multiplying the number of each atom by its atomic mass: 13 Carbons (156.13 grams), 18 Hydrogens (18.144 grams), and 2 Oxygens (32 grams). Adding these values gives an empirical mass of approximately 206.274 grams per mole.

To find the n factor, divide the known molar mass of Ibuprofen (206.3 grams per mole) by the empirical mass (206.274 grams per mole). This calculation yields an n factor of approximately 1. Since n equals 1, the molecular formula is the same as the empirical formula, which is C 13 H 18 O 2 .

In summary, the molecular formula can be derived from the empirical formula by determining the n factor based on the molar mass. In this case, both the empirical and molecular formulas for Ibuprofen are identical, demonstrating that sometimes they can be the same when n equals 1.