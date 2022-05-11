Acids are covalent compounds that typically begin with a hydrogen ion (H+), also known as a hydronium ion. These compounds are composed only of nonmetals. An example of an exception to this rule is acetic acid, which can be written with the hydrogen ion at the end, as in:

CH 3 COOH Binary acids are a subset of acids that bond hydrogen ions to nonmetal anions, excluding oxygen. To name binary acids, the prefix 'hydro-' is used, followed by the base name of the nonmetal and ending with 'ic acid.' For example,

HCl becomes hydrochloric acid.

Oxy acids, on the other hand, are covalent compounds that contain hydrogen ions bonded to a polyatomic ion with oxygen. The naming of oxy acids is based on the ending of the polyatomic ion: if it ends in '-ate,' the acid name ends in '-ic acid' (e.g., nitrate to nitric acid), and if it ends in '-ite,' it changes to '-ous acid' (e.g., nitrite to nitrous acid). Understanding the structure and naming conventions of acids is crucial for recognizing and categorizing different types of chemical compounds.