Molecular compounds, also known as covalent compounds, consist solely of nonmetals bonded together. Naming these compounds involves the use of numerical prefixes, which are essential because these compounds can form in various proportions. The prefixes range from mono (1) to deca (10). Some commonly recognized prefixes include penta for 5, hexa for 6, hepta for 7, and nona for 9.

To name a molecular compound, follow these steps: First, name the first nonmetal using its standard name and apply the appropriate numerical prefix, except for mono, which is omitted if it is the first element. For the second nonmetal, retain its base name, apply the relevant numerical prefix, and change the ending to ide. It is important to note that if the letter 'a' from the prefix is adjacent to an 'o' from the base name, the 'a' should be dropped. For instance, in the case of tetroxide, the prefix tetra (meaning 4) is combined with the base name for oxygen, which is ox. Since 'a' and 'o' are next to each other, the name simplifies to tetroxide.

Understanding these naming conventions allows for accurate communication of molecular compounds, facilitating further exploration and application of chemistry concepts.