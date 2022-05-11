In this scenario, we are tasked with arranging solutions based on their molarity, which is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. Molarity (M) can be calculated using the formula:

M = \frac{n}{V}

where n is the number of moles of solute and V is the volume of the solution in liters.

Let's analyze the provided solutions:

For solution A, there are 5 spheres representing 5 moles of solute in 1 liter of solution. Thus, the molarity is:

M_A = \frac{5 \text{ moles}}{1 \text{ L}} = 5 \text{ M}

For solution B, there are 3 spheres, indicating 3 moles of solute in 2 liters of solution. Therefore, the molarity is:

M_B = \frac{3 \text{ moles}}{2 \text{ L}} = 1.5 \text{ M}

For solution C, there are 6 spheres, which means 6 moles of solute in 3 liters of solution. The molarity is calculated as:

M_C = \frac{6 \text{ moles}}{3 \text{ L}} = 2 \text{ M}

Now, to arrange the solutions from least concentrated to most concentrated based on their molarity, we find:

1. Solution B: 1.5 M

2. Solution C: 2 M

3. Solution A: 5 M

Thus, the order from least concentrated to most concentrated is B, C, and A.