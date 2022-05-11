A molecular equation represents the intact compounds involved in a chemical reaction, rather than their dissociated ionic forms. In a typical molecular equation, two aqueous reactants combine to yield products, which can also be in aqueous form or other states. For instance, when 2 moles of perchloric acid (HClO₄) react with 1 mole of barium hydroxide (Ba(OH)₂), the products formed are 1 mole of barium perchlorate (Ba(ClO₄)₂) and 2 moles of water (H₂O) in liquid form.

There are various types of molecular equations based on the products formed. A neutralization equation occurs when an aqueous acid reacts with an aqueous base, typically producing an ionic compound and water. In the example provided, the reaction between perchloric acid and barium hydroxide exemplifies this, resulting in water and an ionic salt.

In contrast, a gas evolution equation involves the production of a gas as one of the products. Here, two aqueous reactants react to form at least one gaseous product, while the other product may be in a different state, such as aqueous or solid.

Lastly, a precipitation equation is characterized by the formation of a solid, known as a precipitate, from the reaction of aqueous reactants. This solid ionic compound forms when at least one of the products is insoluble in water, adhering to the solubility rules.

In summary, molecular equations illustrate the interaction of aqueous reactants to produce various products, which can be categorized into neutralization, gas evolution, and precipitation reactions based on the nature of the products formed.