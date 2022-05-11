Solution stoichiometry focuses on calculations involving the concentration and volume of solutions, integrating these concepts into traditional stoichiometric methods. In this context, a stoichiometric chart is adapted to accommodate scenarios where volume and molarity are provided. This chart allows for the conversion of a known quantity of one compound into an unknown quantity of another, facilitating the calculation process.

For instance, consider a balanced chemical equation where 2 moles of solid sodium react with 2 moles of liquid water to produce 1 mole of hydrogen gas and 2 moles of sodium hydroxide in aqueous form. If we are given 38.74 milliliters of a 0.275 molar solution of water, we can determine the mass of hydrogen gas produced.

To begin, it is essential to convert the volume of water from milliliters to liters, as the relationship between moles, volume, and molarity is defined by the equation:

moles = liters × molarity

By converting 38.74 mL to liters (0.03874 L) and multiplying by the molarity (0.275 mol/L), we can find the moles of water:

moles of H 2 O = 0.03874 L × 0.275 mol/L = 0.01065 mol

Next, using the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation, we perform a mole-to-mole conversion to find the moles of hydrogen gas produced. The balanced equation indicates that 2 moles of water yield 1 mole of hydrogen gas, leading to the following calculation:

moles of H 2 = 0.01065 mol H 2 O × (1 mol H 2 / 2 mol H 2 O) = 0.005325 mol H 2

Finally, to convert moles of hydrogen gas to grams, we use the molar mass of hydrogen (approximately 2.02 g/mol):

grams of H 2 = 0.005325 mol × 2.02 g/mol = 0.01076 g

This example illustrates how solution stoichiometry builds upon traditional stoichiometric principles by incorporating volume and molarity into the calculations. Understanding these relationships is crucial for accurately determining the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions.