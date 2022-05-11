The combined gas law is a fundamental principle in chemistry that illustrates the relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature of a gas. It is derived from three key gas laws: Boyle's law, Charles' law, and Gay-Lussac's law. Each of these laws describes how one variable affects another under specific conditions.

Boyle's law states that pressure (P) is inversely proportional to volume (V) when temperature is held constant, which can be expressed mathematically as:

\[ P \propto \frac{1}{V} \]

Charles' law indicates that volume is directly proportional to temperature (T) when pressure is constant, represented as:

\[ V \propto T \]

Gay-Lussac's law asserts that pressure is directly proportional to temperature when volume is constant, which can be written as:

\[ P \propto T \]

By combining these relationships, we arrive at the combined gas law, which can be expressed as:

\[ \frac{PV}{T} = k \]

Here, \( k \) is a constant that represents the specific conditions of the gas being studied.

Furthermore, when comparing two sets of conditions for a gas, the combined gas law can be rearranged to:

\[ \frac{P_1 V_1}{T_1} = \frac{P_2 V_2}{T_2} \]

This equation allows for the calculation of one variable when the others are known, making it a powerful tool in thermodynamics and gas behavior analysis.