The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution describes the distribution of speeds among gas molecules and is influenced by two primary factors: temperature and molecular weight. Understanding these factors is crucial for grasping how gas molecules behave under different conditions.

Firstly, temperature plays a significant role in determining the probable speed of gas molecules. For instance, at 30 degrees Celsius, the probable speed of gas molecules is approximately 400 meters per second, while at 330 degrees Celsius, this speed increases to around 600 meters per second. This trend indicates that as temperature rises, the average velocity of gas molecules also increases. The distribution curve becomes broader and lower at higher temperatures, signifying that a larger number of molecules can achieve higher speeds. Consequently, more molecules are found moving at speeds of 800 meters per second or greater when the temperature is elevated.

Secondly, molecular weight affects the speed of gas molecules inversely. For example, helium, with a molecular weight of about 4 grams per mole, exhibits a probable speed of around 700 meters per second, whereas xenon, with a much higher molecular weight of approximately 131 grams per mole, has a probable speed of only about 100 meters per second. This trend illustrates that as molecular weight increases, the average speed of the gas molecules decreases. Heavier gases, like xenon, find it more challenging to achieve high velocities compared to lighter gases like helium. Additionally, the distribution curve for lighter gases is broader and lower, indicating that more molecules can reach similar velocities compared to heavier gases.

In summary, the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution reveals that increasing temperature leads to higher molecular speeds and a broader distribution of speeds, while increasing molecular weight results in lower speeds and a narrower distribution. These insights are essential for understanding the kinetic behavior of gases in various conditions.