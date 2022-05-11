The de Broglie wavelength is a fundamental concept that connects the wave-like behavior of moving objects, including photons and subatomic particles, to their velocity using Planck's constant. The formula for calculating the de Broglie wavelength (\(\lambda\)) is expressed as:
\(\lambda = \frac{h}{mv}\)
In this equation, \(\lambda\) represents the wavelength in meters, \(h\) is Planck's constant, valued at \(6.626 \times 10^{-34}\) joule-seconds, \(m\) is the mass of the object in kilograms, and \(v\) is the velocity in meters per second. This relationship indicates that the wavelength of an object is inversely proportional to both its mass and its velocity. Therefore, as the mass or velocity of an object increases, its wavelength decreases, highlighting the dual nature of matter and the significance of quantum mechanics in understanding the behavior of particles at microscopic scales.