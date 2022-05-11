To determine the wavelength of a proton moving at a speed of \(6.25 \times 10^5\) meters per second, we can use the de Broglie wavelength formula, which states that the wavelength (\(\lambda\)) is equal to Planck's constant (h) divided by the product of the mass (m) and velocity (v) of the particle:

\[\lambda = \frac{h}{mv}\]

In this case, the mass of the proton is given as \(1.67 \times 10^{-27}\) kilograms. Planck's constant is approximately \(6.626 \times 10^{-34}\) joules times seconds. To understand the units, we note that 1 joule is equivalent to \(1 \text{ kg} \cdot \text{m}^2/\text{s}^2\). Therefore, Planck's constant can be expressed in terms of base units as:

\[h = 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ kg} \cdot \text{m}^2/\text{s}\]

Substituting the values into the wavelength formula, we have:

\[\lambda = \frac{6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ kg} \cdot \text{m}^2/\text{s}}{(1.67 \times 10^{-27} \text{ kg}) \cdot (6.25 \times 10^5 \text{ m/s})}\]

When calculating the denominator, the units of kilograms and meters cancel appropriately, leading to a final unit of meters for the wavelength. After performing the calculation, we find:

\[\lambda \approx 6.35 \times 10^{-13} \text{ meters}\]

This result indicates the wavelength associated with the proton's motion at the specified speed, illustrating the wave-particle duality of matter at the subatomic level.