In quantum mechanics, understanding atomic orbitals and their corresponding quantum numbers is crucial for describing the behavior of electrons in atoms. Each electron in an atom is characterized by a set of four quantum numbers: n, l, m l , and m s . The principal quantum number n indicates the energy level and can take any positive integer value (1, 2, 3, ...). The azimuthal quantum number l defines the subshell and can take values from 0 to n - 1.

For the d subshell, the azimuthal quantum number l is equal to 2. This means that the possible values for n must be greater than 2, as l must always be less than n. Therefore, if l is 2, n must be at least 3. The relationship between n and l can be summarized as follows: l can take values from 0 up to n - 1, ensuring that l is always less than n.

When evaluating the options for quantum numbers, it is essential to check that the values adhere to these rules. For example, if an option states that n is equal to 2, it is invalid because l cannot equal n. Similarly, if n is 3, l can only be 0, 1, or 2, making it impossible for l to be 2 if n is less than 3.

In conclusion, the correct set of quantum numbers for a d subshell must have n equal to 3 or greater, with l equal to 2. Therefore, an example of valid quantum numbers could be n = 5, l = 2, which satisfies all the necessary conditions, making it the best answer in this context.