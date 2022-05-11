Light energy travels through space as electromagnetic radiation, which can be understood in terms of both particles and waves. This duality is a significant topic of discussion in the scientific community, with some researchers viewing light as discrete particles, while others perceive it as a continuous wave composed of these particles.

The concept of wavelength, denoted by the Greek letter λ, refers to the distance between successive crests or troughs of a wave. Wavelength is measured in meters. Alongside wavelength, we also consider frequency, represented by the Greek letter ν, which indicates the number of waves that pass a given point per second. Frequency is expressed in units of Hertz (Hz) or as seconds inverse (s-1), both of which are equivalent.

Another important characteristic of waves is amplitude, which measures the height of a wave from its origin to its crest or trough. In a graphical representation of a wave, the origin is typically set at zero, and the amplitude is the vertical distance from this origin to the peak (crest) or the lowest point (trough) of the wave.

In summary, the three fundamental properties of electromagnetic waves are wavelength, frequency, and amplitude. Understanding these concepts is essential for further exploration of electromagnetic radiation and its various applications.