Atomic radius refers to the distance from an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, known as the valence shell. The nucleus, located at the center, contains protons, which are positively charged, and neutrons, which are neutral. The atomic radius, denoted as r, is crucial for understanding the size of an atom.

As we move down a group in the periodic table, the atomic radius increases. This is because additional electron shells are added, allowing the atom to accommodate more electrons. Each new shell increases the distance between the nucleus and the outermost electrons, resulting in a larger atomic radius.

Conversely, when moving across a period from left to right, the atomic radius tends to decrease. This occurs because, although the number of electrons increases, they are added to the same shell. The increased number of electrons in the same shell enhances the attraction between the electrons and the nucleus, effectively pulling the electron cloud closer to the nucleus and reducing the atomic radius.

In summary, the periodic trend indicates that while atomic radius increases down a group due to the addition of electron shells, it decreases across a period as the effective nuclear charge increases, drawing electrons closer to the nucleus. This dual behavior highlights the complexity of atomic structure and the interplay between electron configuration and nuclear charge.