To determine the condensed electron configuration for an aluminum atom, which is neutral and has an atomic number of 13, we follow a systematic approach. First, we identify aluminum on the periodic table, noting that its atomic number indicates it has 13 electrons.

The next step involves locating the nearest noble gas that precedes aluminum in the periodic table. In this case, the noble gas is neon, which has an electron configuration of [Ne] . We place this noble gas in brackets to represent the core electrons.

After establishing the noble gas core, we continue to fill in the remaining electrons for aluminum. Following neon, we add the electrons in the 3s and 3p orbitals. Specifically, we have two electrons in the 3s subshell and one electron in the 3p subshell. Therefore, the complete condensed electron configuration for aluminum is:

[Ne] 3s2 3p1 .