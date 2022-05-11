When elements undergo ionization by losing or gaining electrons, they transform into ions. Cations, which are positively charged ions, are formed when electrons are removed. The process of removing electrons begins with those in the highest principal quantum number, denoted as n. The principal quantum number indicates the shell number or energy level of an electron.

For example, in the electron configuration 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ , the n values correspond to the subshells as follows: 1s has an n value of 1, 2s and 2p have an n value of 2, while 3s and 3p have an n value of 3. To determine which electrons to remove, one should first identify the highest n value. If multiple orbitals share the same n value, the order of removal is based on energy levels, where the orbital listed last has higher energy.

For instance, if we need to remove electrons from 3s and 3p, since 3p is listed after 3s, it possesses more energy and thus, the electron will be removed from the 3p orbital first. The same principle applies to 2s and 2p, where electrons will be removed from 2p before 2s. In summary, always start by identifying the highest n value, and if there are multiple orbitals with the same n, remove electrons from the one listed last.